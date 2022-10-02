Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Univest Sec upped their target price on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

