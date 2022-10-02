Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.78 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $153,023.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

