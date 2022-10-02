Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.69.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE RRC opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

