Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Boosted by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 831,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,617. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.