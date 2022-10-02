Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCHGU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

