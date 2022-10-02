REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.36 Million

REVV (REVV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and approximately $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REVV Profile

REVV launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

