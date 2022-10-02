Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of RCI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

