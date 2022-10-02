Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $293.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRTX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics



Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

