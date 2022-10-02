Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$286.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.29.

Cargojet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $164.09.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

