Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$137.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$173.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,536,137.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

