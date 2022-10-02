Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

