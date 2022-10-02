Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

