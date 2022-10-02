Savant Capital LLC Buys 29,243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.