Savant Capital LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

