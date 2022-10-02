Savant Capital LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,182,000 after acquiring an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $81.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60.

