Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 797.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

