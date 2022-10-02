Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $55,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

