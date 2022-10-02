Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,505.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $58,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

