Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.75 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.