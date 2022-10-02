Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at €116.94 ($119.33) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

