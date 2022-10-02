Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

