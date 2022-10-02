Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.14. 2,641,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,689. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

