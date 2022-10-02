Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.