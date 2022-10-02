Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 11,034,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

