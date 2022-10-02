Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

