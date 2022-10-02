Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.20 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.73 million and $43.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069917 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10688622 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

