Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 330,604 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 214,227 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $21.57 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.