Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $55.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $55,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $77.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.

