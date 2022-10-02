Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

