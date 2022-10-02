Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

