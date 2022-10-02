Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in CVS Health by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 728,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,152,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

