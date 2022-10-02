Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,270. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.