ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

NOW stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 414.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

