Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Crestchic (LON:LOAD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LOAD opened at GBX 277.25 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £78.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3,960.71. Crestchic has a 52-week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

