Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Decreases By 24.8%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 432,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

