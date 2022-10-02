Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Expands By 15.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 484,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in American Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

American Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

About American Resources

Shares of NASDAQ AREC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 232,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

