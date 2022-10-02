Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Drops By 9.5%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

