Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Decreases By 13.0%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $140.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

