Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Decreases By 13.0%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $140.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08.
About Bâloise
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.