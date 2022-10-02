Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Declines By 21.6%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BBQ shares. Craig Hallum cut BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBQ remained flat at $17.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375. BBQ has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at BBQ

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. BBQ had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $617,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BBQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in BBQ during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BBQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BBQ

(Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.