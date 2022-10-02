Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Expands By 30.6%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.