Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Expands By 30.6%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
BST stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Articles
