Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Decreases By 7.1%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Friday. 40,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,332. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

