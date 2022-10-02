Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Drops By 9.8%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.52. 242,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

