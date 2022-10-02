Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Drops By 9.8%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.
Insider Activity
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.52. 242,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.