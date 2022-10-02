Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Grows By 25.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 1,211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,527.5 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

