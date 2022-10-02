Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Declines By 6.7%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

