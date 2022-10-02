Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Decreases By 10.5%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMVHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,204.00.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of GMVHF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

