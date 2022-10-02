Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Expands By 16.7%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,120.0 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.