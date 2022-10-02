Short Interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Rises By 27.7%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 909,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

