Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Increases By 16.0%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 248,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. 148,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,338. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

