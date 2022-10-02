Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Drops By 21.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBOOY. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 23,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.