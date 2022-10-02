Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Decreases By 11.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

