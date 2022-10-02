Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Decreases By 11.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
